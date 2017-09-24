Turning a No Into a Yes

Today, Jayne Leach talks about how network marketers can overcome one of their biggest fears the word no.

Research shows that we hear the word no many more times than we have ever heard the word yes. And so, you would think that we would be used to hearing the word no. But in reality, when we start out on our Network Marketing journey, our biggest fear and biggest obstacle to overcome is learning how to handle the word no. You might have all the energy and passion in the world, but if you hear the word no too often, that passion can begin to fizzle out, and questions and doubts start to take its place.

One of things that I had to understand was how to turn a no into a yes because it was the yeses that was going to allow the business to grow. So, I took a step back, and I realized that it was all about the conversation. Initially, I was making it all about me, my business, my opportunity, and my journey. But it should be nothing about me, and everything about them.

I had to start building relationships with people and find out what was important to them. I had to be more caring and more aware. And I especially had to understand that it might not happen the first time. Sometimes it's not the first conversation that bares the results, but many conversations down the line.

It was a game-changer for me when I started having conversations with people, asking how they were or what their plans were for the holiday. When I began to get into them, I realized that people opened up a lot more. Then at the end of the conversation, I would mention why I called, what I was passionate about, and why I would like to have a get together with them.

And here was the key thing before, when they said no at this point, I would put the phone down and that was the end of the story. But now that I was focused on them and not me, I was ready to embrace the nos. And so, when somebody gave me a no, I would say, Thanks for your honesty. I really appreciate it. However, I'm really passionate about what I'm doing, and while the time isn't right for you, can we keep in touch? Can I give you a call in a few weeks to tell you more about what I'm doing and find out how you are?

And they would say, Yes. In that one conversation, just by embracing the no and saying that's okay, I was able to turn a no into a yes. And suddenly, my diary was filling up with yes after yes. I would call them back as arranged, and I would find out how they'd been, what was new with them. And if they still said it wasn't the right time, I would say, That's no problem. Why don't I give you another call in maybe three or four weeks? So, every single no was turned into a yes one way or another.

