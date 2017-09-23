Movie: My Life as a Public Speaker (High Performance Habits Tour)





Hey friends!

I hope you enjoyed the short film above about my recent media tour for my new book High Performance Habits: How Extraordinary People Become That Way.

Check out the description of the book on our Amazon page:

The best way to learn about the book is through the interviews and audiobook excerpts below.

Marie Forleo Interview with Brendon Burchard on High Performance Habits









Lewis Howes Interview with Brendon Burchard on High Performance Habits









Larry King Interview with Brendon Burchard on High Performance Habits





Listen to the Audiobook Excerpts Free Below!

You can get the entire deluxe edition of the audiobook when you order the book on Amazon and enter your receipt number here.





High Performance Habits Audiobook Introduction!

Listen below or on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, or PlayerFM.





High Performance Habits Audiobook Chapter ONE!

Listen below or on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, or PlayerFM.





High Performance Habits Audiobook Chapter TWO!

Listen below or on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, or PlayerFM.





About the Book!

Summary ofHigh Performance Habits: How Extraordinary People Become That Wayby Brendon Burchard

After extensive original research and a decade as the world's highest-paid performance coach, Brendon Burchard finally reveals the most effective habits for reaching long-term success. Based on one of the largest surveys ever conducted on high performers, it turns out that just six habits move the needle the most in helping you succeed. Adopt these six habits, and you win. Neglect them, and life is a never-ending slogwhere plateaus, distractions and emotional turmoil are the norm.

We all want to be high performing in every area of our lives. But how?Which habits can help you achieve long-term success and vibrant well-being no matter your age, career, strengths, or personality? To become a high performer, you must seek clarity, generate energy, raise necessity, increase productivity, develop influence, and demonstrate courage. These are the personal and social habits that are proven to help you excel. This book is about the art and science of how to practice these proven habits.

If you do adopt any new habits to succeed faster, choose the habits in this book because they are statistically more powerful than almost 100 other habits. Anyone can practice these habits and, when they do, extraordinary things happen in their lives, relationships, and careers.

Whether you want to get more done, lead others better, develop skill faster, or dramatically increase your sense of joy and confidence, the habits in this book will help you achieve it. Each of the six habits is illustrated by powerful vignettes, cutting-edge science, thought-provoking exercises, and real-world daily practices you can implement right now.

HIGH PERFORMANCE HABITS is a science-backed, heart-centered plan to living a better quality of life. Best of all, you can measure your progress. A link to a professional assessment is included in the book for free.

