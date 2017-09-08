Chances are you've witnessed a social media fail sometime in the past year. It usually results from a sense of urgency, or a miscommunication that ignores common sense, all for the sake of gaining attention.

It's true: Follow just a bit of poorly-advised posting on social media, and you, too, can create your very own brand fail in a matter of minutes.

Many brands are over-concerned with posting frequency and speed, and not concerned enough with tactics that ensure quality and proper context. A single spur-of-the-moment tweet can cause irreparable damage. And even after it's deleted, the examples below show that content on social media never truly dies -- so make sure you have a plan in place that establishes clear boundaries and best practices.

As proof, here are seven of the worst social media fails you might ever come across.





7 Social Media Fails to Avoid in 2017





1) Meet-And-Greet, but Don't Touch

Humor is a wonderful thing, especially on social media. A funny meme, GIF image, or video can reap a wealth of positive interactions. It's common practice for celebrities to produce goodwill online by sharing one-on-one experiences with fans -- meet-and-greets, and surprise appearances, for example, all have the potential to go viral. Unfortunately, the viral effect doesn't always have the end-result you might wish for.

It doesn't get much more uncomfortable than Avril Lavigne's now infamous meet-and-greet photo session. Fans paid almost $400 for a chance to meet their idol before finding out there were some serious restrictions on their experience: no touching allowed. That meant no hugging, wrapping arms around each other, or anything else that tends to make celebrity meet-and-greet photos warm and cozy.

The pictures, as they say, are worth a thousand awkward words.





2) Rhode Island or Iceland?

Good intentions fell flat for the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation in 2016, when it made one grave error in a $5 million promotional video -- and used footage not of the great state itself, but instead, of Iceland.

The mistake went viral and gained far more attention than an Iceland-free version of the promotion would have, but it wasn't exactly the type of publicity we imagine the bureau of tourism was hoping for.

Thanks to the social media skills of Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, you can enjoy your very own private viewing of this social media fail.









3) Ten Cents off Your Next Playstation

In 2015, Amazon created #PrimeDay as its own corporate version of a Cyber Monday. Unfortunately, at that point, many of the discounts and offerings didn't quite live up to consumer expectations -- and the hashtag went viral for all the wrong reasons.

One kicker came when Amazon offered a whopping $0.10 discount on the Sony PlayStation 4 Console. It didn't take long for #PrimeDayFail to start trending on Twitter.





Damn been waiting for the PS4 to go down 10 cents