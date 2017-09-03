Getting Over Your Fence

Ruthie Bolton is one of the most accomplished female athletes in the world. She is a 2-time Olympic Gold Medalist, a USA Basketball Female of the Year, and one of only 4 players to be named to the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2011.

Today, Ruthie Bolton shares a story about the importance of mindset.

She says that if you think you'll never be successful, then you won't be successful. If you're worried about people thinking you're crazy and wasting your money, be crazy and do something that will make your soar. Don't ever walk away because of what it looks like in your mind.

Her mindset started when she was young. She used to jump fences with her brother in their backyard. It was a sport for them. And she remembers this one particular fence where she went to jump it and suddenly she felt it was too high. Her brother told her it was just in her mind, but she still felt like it was too high and she couldn't do it. Soon, the streetlights came on and she had to go home without jumping the fence.

That was the worst night of her life, not being able to jump that fence. So, the next morning, she got up and was determined to jump that fence. She knew if she stopped, then the fear would take control again. So, she ran towards the fence, jumped, and landed on the other side of the fence.

That moment changed her life forever. ESPN, the NCAA, the Olympic Committee, and the Hall of Fame Committee weren't there. But there was something about getting over that fence that was important because that was the moment she started becoming an Olympian.

They say that you shouldn't put all your eggs in one basket. But sometimes you've got to put all your eggs in that basket and say I want this. So, Ruthie always asks people what's your fence? Don't be so worried about what the people around you are saying. Focus on your fence, and ask yourself, What's it going to take me to get over my fence?

