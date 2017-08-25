Newsvine

briankaplan4

briankaplan4 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 426 Comments: 0 Since: May 2017

Will iOS 11 help solve Google's AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) URL problems?

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by briankaplan4 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONSearch Engine Land
Seeded on Fri Aug 25, 2017 4:04 PM
    Discuss:

    Tests using Safari on iOS 11 beta 7 show URLs are converted back to original when saving or sharing to apps via Share Sheet.

    The post Will iOS 11 help solve Google's AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) URL problems? appeared first on Search Engine Land.

    Please visit Search Engine Land for the full article.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor