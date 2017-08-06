50 Stats to Help You Choose The Right Social Networks for Your Brand

One of my favorite movie lines is, Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. Ferris Bueller's words have never been more applicable to the world of marketing than they are right now. The social landscape is changing quickly and in order to win, social marketers need to listen and engage where their audience is, rather than expecting audiences to come to them. The challenge is, there are more social channels than ever before.

In this blog, I'll outline three ways to help you choose the right social networks for your business.





Get to Know Your Audience

I'm always surprised at how little time people take to really get to know their target audience. As you're jumping into the tactical details of your social media plan, it's critical that you take the time to understand who your ideal audience is and what they care about.

Here are some great questions to think about:

Who is your ideal audience following on social media?

What topics are they discussing/posting about?

How old are they?

What is their geographical location?

What type of content are they regularly interacting with?

Taking the time tothoroughly research your audience helps ensure your social media marketing efforts are as effective as possible. Understanding what channels will most likely reach your audience, the best time to gain their attention, the tone that will most likely resonate, and the types of content they prefer will help put you one step ahead of your competition.





Go Where They Are

One mistake I see marketers make all too often is trying to incorporate too many channels into their strategies. This can be a very time consuming and expensive endeavor that yields less than ideal results. Focus your efforts on the channels that your target audience prefers. For B2B, it can be challenging to determine whether the latest and greatest platforms are worth the investment. A great way to get started is by looking at usage and demographics for each of the platforms. Let data inform your decisions, for example, the 2016 Social Media Update, Pew Research took an in depth look at where adults are spending their time online.









It can be easy to think you need to be everywhere in order to build a social community, but the truth is, valuable time and resources are lost when you aren't thoughtful and strategic about when and where you'll maintain a social presence. Think about the old adage, If a tree fallsin the woods and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound? The same goes for your social media presence. If you're posting to a channel that none of your target audience is utilizing, are you making progress? Here are some stats to consider as you vet social media channels for your organization/brand:

Facebook

79% of internet users (68% of all U.S. adults) use Facebook. Pew Research Center

Facebook remains themost-used social media site by Americans 12 and up. Edison Research

Posts with images see 2.3X more engagement than those without images. Buzzsumo

Facebook users are engaged users - 76% log on daily, including 55% who do so several times a day. Pew Research Center

Facebook sends 82% of social media traffic to longer stories and 84% of social traffic to shorter news articles. Pew Research Center

Facebook Messenger has 1.2 billion monthly active users worldwide, making it the second most used mobile chat app in the world. Statista

Twitter

Twitter has313 million monthly active users. Twitter

24% of internet users (21% of all U.S. adults) use Twitter. Pew Research Center

42% of Twitter users log on daily, including 23% who do so several times a day. Pew Research Center

There are500 million Tweets per day or about 6,000 per second. InternetLiveStats

Video is the fastest-growing media type on Twitter. Twitter

Videos are six times more likely to be Retweeted than photos and three times more likely than GIFs. Twitter

LinkedIn

LinkedIn has 106 million monthly active users. LinkedIn

29% of internet users (25% of all U.S. adults) use LinkedIn LinkedIn

18% of LinkedIn users log on daily. Pew Research Center

92% of B2B marketersleverage LinkedInover all other social platforms. Pew Research Center

LinkedIn posts with images receive200% more engagementthan text-only posts. SocialPilot

Snapchat

Snapchat has over100 million daily active users. Snapchat

54% of Snapchat userslog on daily. Adweek

Snapchat users watchover 10 billion videos per day. Snapchat

400 million Snaps are sent daily.Adweek

8,796 photos are shared on Snapchat every second. Adweek

Vertical videos are watched9 times more thanhorizontal videos on Snapchat. Snapchat

Instagram

Instagram has 500 million monthly active users. Statista

51% of Instagram users log on daily, including 35% who do so several times a day. Pew Research Center

32% of internet users (28% of all U.S. adults) use Instagram. Pew Research Center

59% of adults ages 18-29 use Instagram. Pew Research Center

Over 95 million photos and videos are shared on Instagram every day. Instagram

Instagram drives the most engagement per post compared to any social network84 times more than Twitter, 54 times more than Pinterest and 10 times more than Facebook. Sprout

YouTube

YouTube is the world'ssecond largest search engineand third most visited site after Google and Facebook. Pulse

300 hours of videoare uploaded to YouTube every minute. Statistic Brain

There are 3.25 billion hours of video watchedeach month. Statistic Brain

The average mobile viewing session lastsmore than 40 minutes. YouTube

The most viewed brand videos are on average3160 seconds long. Social Bakers

Pinterest

Pinterest has 150 million users. Pinterest

31% of internet users (26% of all U.S. adults) use Pinterest. Pew Research Center

87% of Pinners have purchased something they've seen on Pinterest, while 93 percent plan to do so. Pinterest

36 percent of Pinterest users falling between the ages of 18 and 29. Pew Research Center

Two-thirds of Pins currently on the channel highlight a brand or product.Pinterest

WhatsApp

WhatsApp has more than 1.3 billion monthly active users. Statista

Almost two thirds of Whatsapp users are online more than once daily. GlobalWebIndex

WhatsApp is mostpopular in markets outside the United States. Statista

The WhatsApp audience is projected to grow to 25.6 million users by 2021. Statista

WeChat

WeChat has more than 938 million monthly active users. eMarketer

50% of users use WeChat for at least 90 minutes a day. WeChat

On average, each WeChat users is connected with 194 friends. China Internet News

The average WeChat user sends 74 messages per day. WeChat

Only 14% of brands are currently sharing ads on the platform. China Channel

A recent study published byStatista outlined the top social networking sites worldwide. I was surprised that I didn't see the three channels I generally think of-Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn-when developing my social strategy. It was a good reminder that if you're developing a global strategy, it's important to research and consider all the social channelsglobal audiences are utilizing. Take a look at Statista'sdata below:

Whatever channels you choose to develop and nurture, be sure you are focused where your target audience is. If you're looking to engage people in C-suite in fin-tech, Snapchat may not be your best bet. However, if you're looking to connect with a millennial interested in fashion trends, Snapchat and Instagram will probably be the best channels to showcase your brand, grow your audience and drive revenue. Businesses that strive to engage with their audience in meaningful ways, on the channels they prefer, will ultimately win.

What social media channels have proved to be successful for you? How have you determined whether to market on a new social channel? I'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.

