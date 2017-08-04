Why Elevator Pitches Suck (and What to do About It)

Elevator pitches have been a part of sales from the beginning. Most of them suck -- mainly since they're a pitch, and no one likes to be pitched on anything, especially in today's world.

Traditional elevator pitches also fail because they're typically excessively long, all about us (We're the leading provider of ... ), way too general, and flat-out cheesy. It's good to memorize the company pitch to make sure we know it, but if we don't put it into context when talking to someone, it's pretty much useless in my opinion. And the contextualized pitch is still only relevant when you have someone's attention, and they're asking you what you do. It's infinitely less effective when we're trying to get someone's attention in the first place with a call or email.

E. St. Elmo Lewis outlined the fundamental selling process in 1898. He broke down the four mental stages we all need to go through before we buy something. First, something needs to get our Attention, then we have to be Interested in it, then we need a Desire for it, and then we move to Act. This is the acronym (AIDA) highlighted in Alec Baldwin's famous speech Glenngary Glen Ross.

As old school as this is, it still has a lot of merit to it -- especially when thinking through our messaging. These days, we literally have seconds to get someone's attention. How we look through emails on our smart phones is proof. If we don't know the name of the person and don't like the subject line, we delete the email or move on within seconds. That's why subject lines are so important. That's why the first few words that come out of our mouth when making calls makes a difference. That's also why typical elevator pitch fail when we're trying to get attention.

I abandoned the elevator pitch a long time ago, and now focus on coming up with what I call Attention Grabbers.

Effective Attention Grabbers are short, targeted, specific, and results-oriented. Ultimately, you want to leverage what is unique about you. It's hard to be unique at the beginning of the sales process, since many of our products or services are being commoditized in the mind of the consumer and our competition can mostly say the same thing, regardless of how true it is.

However, there is one thing we all have that is unique and our competition can't say they have. It's what we can use to develop our messaging: The results we drive for our customers.

Real, quantifiable positive results that our customers achieve by leveraging our solution can cut through the noise if targeted at the right contact in a similar situation. This is why I think case studies are the main piece of marketing collateral salespeople should use. When we can say something like, We showed X company in your industry how to drive Y results using our solution, and you fit a similar profile which is why I wanted to talk to you, you have a strong chance of connecting with the prospect and getting them to think.

For instance, I got an email the other day from a client with this line:

Wanted to give you some good news -- the Affinio lead gen team hit 123% of team target last quarter by using your training techniques and a responsible use of SalesLoft. Some companies (like us) are completely on board with trying our best to do this right ;).

First, I love do this right because it was a response to my post about my love/hate relationship with sales cadences.

Second, I love to hear about my training results. I can now call anyone who uses Salesloft and say something like, The reason for my call is one of my clients, Affinio, was able to combine my training techniques with Salesloft to create a customized cadence engine that drove 123% of team quota in Q2. Since you use Salesloft and fit a similar profile, I wanted to see if you'd be interested in learning more

Using customer results and contextualizing your message is by far the easiest and most effective way to cut through the noise. Stop elevator pitching. Make it happen!

