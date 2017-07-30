3 Ideas to Steal from Unbounce's Hyper-Personalized Customer Marketing Campaign

When's the last time you felt special?

Go ahead close your eyes and visualize the last time your boss called you out in a group to recognize your excellent performance. Or the last time your grandmother mailed you a special batch of your favorite cookies.

Now, imagine being able to replicate that feeling for your audience with a marketing campaign.

Hyper-personalized marketing campaigns make your prospects feel special and positively impact your KPIs. Feeling those warm fuzzies yet?

Problem is, one-to-many communication is difficult.

And while you may not be able to give people the exact same feeling they get from a special delivery of grandma's cookies, showing empathy and delivering personalized messages really can make prospects feel like you understand them. (And that can have a positive impact on your campaign's KPIs.)

Unbounce's recent pricing update campaign

In March 2017, Unbounce launched a campaign to roll out our new pricing plans. We knew pricing plan updates were a sensitive subject, so we wanted to go above and beyond to explain exactly how our new pricing plans would be delivering more value to our customers.

We injected a bit of humor and a whole lotta personalization into the campaign:

Learn about all the assets we included in our pricing campaign (and the strategy behind them) by watching the recording of Unbounce Customer Communications Specialist Alexa Hubley's talk at the Call to Action Conference.

We learned a lot along the way, and we want to share step-by-step instructions for three of the most effective tactics we used to created ultra-personalized messagesfor an audience of 10K+ Unbounce customers:

Acustom imagedelivered as part of an email series (which boosted email click-through rates) Hyper-customized landing pageswith Dynamic Text Replacement to ensure that our messaging was tailored to every cohort we targeted with our campaign A prompt for customers to set apersonalized calendar reminderfor the date the deal was set to expire

Idea #1: Create a custom image and boost email click-throughs

As they say, the most-loved word in any language is your own name. For our campaign, we experimented with sending an email that contained an image thumbnail customized with the reader's first name:

Every email we sent included this image, personalized with the name of the recipient.

How'd it perform?

Before we rolled out the personalized thumbnail in our own campaign, we did a small batch test to validate our hypothesis that a personalized image could increase click-through rates. Here's how it played out:

Generic thumbnail

Personalized thumbnail

Click-through rate

4%

6%

While a two percent difference may not seem like anything to write home about, that's a relative difference of 50%. Using a personalized thumbnail helped us reach our conversion goal and it even spurred replies like this:

How to personalize a video thumbnail image

First, we built the base image (the picture of Kieran above) and edited the image in Photoshop to add the text.

Next, we uploaded the image to a third-party tool calledCloudinary, which performed all the heavy lifting of customizing an image for 10K+ readers: Cloudinary stored the base image and changed out the text for each individual name.

You can get into all the nitty gritty details of their cloud image manipulation by reading Cloudinary'sdocumentation, but here is an overall explanation of what we did: