10 Examples of Amazing Viral Marketing Videos

View Original Article: blog.hubspot.com
Seeded on Fri Jul 28, 2017 3:26 PM
    93 million. This number is the combined total of views for the 10 videos listed in the post below. That is nearly the number of people who watch the Super Bowl!

    These 10 videos provide great examples of what it takes to make a video that can capture the attention of millions and market your product in the process. Take a look at each of these videos. They are all very different and invoke different emotions in order to capture attention. These videos prove that it doesn't matter if your company is B2B or B2C; anyone can create a video that goes viral .

    1. THE NEW DORK - Entrepreneur State of Mind (Jay-Z ft Alicia Keys Spoof) | grasshopper.com

    2. 2010 Kia Soul Hamster Commercial | Black Sheep Kia Hamsters Video

    3. Herding Cats - Ikea

    4. Tea Partay - Smirnoff

    5. Will It Blend? - iPhone - BlendTec

    6. Dove Evolution - Dove

    7. Evian Roller Babies - Evian

    8. The T-Mobile Dance - T-Mobile

    9. YouTube HD Camera Trick Challenge- Samsung

    10. United Breaks Guitars - Sons of Maxwell

    What other viral marketing videos have you enjoyed?

