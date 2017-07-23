The Greatest Networkers on Earth Do This

In this show, I am revealing the number one secret of Million Dollar earners and leaders

Relationships. Relationships are more important than your opportunity, product, compensation plan and skills. The truth is, people care more about you caring about them than they do about the great opportunity that you have. When people sense that they can trust you and believe in you, and have a relationship with you, then they'll be open to looking at all your different opportunities, whether it's to be a customer or to be a distributor. Relationships are the most important thing.

Relationships are two-fold in your business. First, you need to build relationships when it comes to your prospects. Be more interested in them than your opportunity. Once you build rapport with them, it becomes very easy to talk about your product or opportunity. Second, just as forming a relationship and building trust is important for prospects, it works this way with your team also. If your team members don't feel they have a relationship with you, or feel they can trust you and follow you, then you need to work on your team building and leadership skills.

The greatest networkers build relationships, not just with people in network marketing, but anyone they meet. They connect by asking questions, being interested and being interested in them as a person. And so, they collect friends everywhere they go.

Good things are automatically attracted to a person who cares more about people than anything else. Jim Rohn called it enlightened self-interest. With just self-interest, there's a loser and a winner. But with enlightened self-interest, if you help them win, then you get to win. If you help enough other people, all of your needs will be taken care of. So, focus on building trust, building belief, being interested, listening, being a friend and good things will happen in your life and in your business.

