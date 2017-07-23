Great Designers Steal: Where Indochino, Wistia, Webistry and Unbounce Source PPC Display Ad Inspiration

If you create display ads for your job, you're already well aware of how hard it is to get prospects to click.

Unlike search ads, display ads aren't typically served up to an audience who is actively on the hunt for something specific, so there's even morepressure to stand out.

Think about it: when was the last time you clicked on a display ad?

On our quest to find out what makes for click-worthy ads,we interviewed the marketers and designers at Indochino, Wistia, Webistry and Unbounce to see what inspires their display ad designs.

Turns out that many of them draw inspiration from the very ads that entice them to click.

Picasso originally said it best:





Good artists copy; great artists steal.

To help you get your creative juices flowing, we've gathered the most interesting takeaways from our interviews with the marketers and designers at these companies. This post will cover:

In the wild examples of display ads that marketers and designers admire How real marketers and designers translate their inspiration into their own ads and landing pages for higher-converting campaigns Helpful resources that experienced designers use to create more clickable ads (that you can use too)

Ready to be inspired?





Indochino: K.I.S.S Keep it simple, stupid

The fine folk at Indochinoare masters of seamless design. Their handsomely designed ads and corresponding landing pages are as perfectly tailored as their custom made-to-measure suits. ;)

When we spoke to Indochino to see where they find inspiration, we learned that they look to brands like Harry's, Casper and Everlane:

Michelle Wake, Art Director at Indochino, explained to me what she finds striking about these ads:





The biggest design takeaway here is simplicity. All three ads are clear and to the point. The designs are clean and bright with minimal text. Casper, Harry's and Everlane feature their product in the ad, but in an understated way that does not overwhelm the space.

Or as Lisa Craveiro,Senior Acquisition Manager put it succinctly:

When designing display ads, keep it simple. Less is more. -@lisacrav@INDOCHINO

Click To Tweet

How Indochino translates design inspiration into a real-life campaign

Indochino translates the same rule of simplicity from the Harry's, Casper and Everlane ads into their own ad designs.

Take their Tailored Advantagedisplay ad on the left for example.

Although the ad canvas is limited, the design elements are minimal which means that Indochino can feature the product in the design without over-crowding the space.

Also, notice that the white front contrasts well with the darker, solid background. Michelle explained that this is a conscious decision to make the ad pop:





Consider where the ad will be seen. If the image does not have a full bleed background, then we often place products on a colored background.

When visitors click Indochino's Tailored Advantage ad, they're taken to the following campaign landing page:



Unbounce customer Indochino sends traffic from their Tailored Advantage campaign to this landing page. Click to view full-length page.

There are clear benefits to having a minimal, straightforward ad leading to a landing page with flawless design match: this page converts at 7.8%.

Not too shabby.





Wistia: Take design risks in your ads (And let landing pages do the heavy lifting)

Meet Wistia,your friendly neighborhood video platform.

Wistia looks to other B2B subscription-based companies like MailChimp and Slack for design inspiration:

Danielle Bushrow, a designer at Wistia, explained to me what she liked about the ads:





I love MailChimp's ads. Their work is consistently unique, delightfully surprising, and even when it appears to diverge stylistically is always on-brand through personality or mission. Challenging the preciousness of style guidelines allows them to take more creative risks, and it pays off.

When designing display ads, take more creative risks it pays off.@daniellebushrow @Wistia

Click To Tweet

In other words, these companies do a good job of staying on brand but they're not afraid to take quirky design and copy risks.

For example, the MailChimp ads use a clever play on words by incorporating copy that sounds like MailChimp in order to grab prospects' attention: MailShrimp, KaleLimp and JailBlimp.

As Danielleexplained to me, if your ad does its job of standing out from the sea of other ads, you can then let your landing page do some of the heavy lifting:





One thing that stands out about these examples is that they commit to one direction, spark interest by connecting with a feeling, and let their linked landing page do the rest.

Display ads: spark interest by connecting with a feeling & let the landing page do the rest

Click To Tweet

How Wistia translates design inspiration into a real-life campaign

In April 2017, Wistia launched a series of ads for a campaign that was centered around the concept that all businesses can communicate more creatively.

By pulling upon creative inspiration from brands like Slack and MailChimp, Wistia created a set of ads with a strongly branded yet playful theme.

The ads sparked interest with unique design (motivating prospects to click):

And then they let their corresponding campaign landing page do the rest of the work by explaining the offer in great detail. It included a persuasive video, testimonials, strong copy and a break down of all the benefits:



Unbounce customer Wistia sends campaign traffic to this dedicated landing page. Click to view full-length page.

It's an approach that has worked well for them; this landing page currently converts at a healthy 13%.





Webistry: Appeal to your audience's emotions

Montreal-based digital agency Webistry is a small team with big ideas.

When searching for ad design inspiration, agency cofounderStefano Apostolakos looks to Netflix, Airbnb and Chipotle:

Stefano explained that the ads that really get his attention are those that tug on his heartstrings (or get him to laugh with a dash of humor).

He explained to me that when you play on your audience's emotions, they feel more connected to your brand and product. The closer the connection, the more likely prospects are to click.

Make display ads stand out by infusing your ad copy + images with emotion @stefwebist@WebistryHQ

Click To Tweet

Have a look at how the Airbnb ad paints a beautiful, sentimental picture of what it'd be like to book a space through them for your next vacation. (Tell us you don't have travel #fomo after seeing these ads!)





How Webistry translates design inspiration into a real-life campaign

An image of a puppy can stir emotion in just about anyone.

So when Webistry set out to help their client Poop-N-Scoop run an advertising campaign, they knew that an emotional approach was the way to go.

(If this pup's adorable face appeared on your screen, you'd be hard pressed not to click.)

But Stefano and his team took things a step further by creating animated banner ads, using a very simple HTML5 banner tool: Google Web Designer.

Stefano explained his reasoning behind creating more dynamic ads for his client:





Animated HTML5 display ads (when done correctly) should provide an additional layer of engagement from your viewers. Overly animated ads could actually hurt your CTR (click-through-rate) so, like everything, test!

The campaign ran as a seasonal promotion; the ads and landing page were active over the spring period (their peak season) when snow starts to melt.