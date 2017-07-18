Using the Hollywood Approach to Craft Sales Emails Your Customers Will (Genuinely) Love

When was the last time someone replied to your email to tell you they love your sales approach? For many of us in sales, that's the kind of response we can only dream of.

Crafting sales emails the recipient doesn't just appreciate but actually loves receiving has been a goal of mine for the last several years.

I've tried all sorts of approaches.

I tried being direct and straight to the point. Many of my customers are busy people, so they might have appreciated me getting down to business right away -- but it also felt a little too brusque.

I tried being super professional. That resulted in some really dry and boring emails.

I even tried being warm and friendly. But I think that might have come across a bit cheesy, and it didn't get me the kind of results I was looking for.





The Winning Technique

After experimenting, I finally landed on an approach that got me the results I was looking for.

Just check out the kinds of responses I got:

Jealous? Don't be: There's a really simple trick behind this and I'm happy to share it with you.

Be creative.

That's it. Your leads see countless sales emails. To stand out, you'll have to inject a little creativity into yours. You don't need to come up with a groundbreaking new approach or reinvent the wheel. Just have a little fun and give your customers something they'll enjoy reading.





The Hollywood Approach

Here's one of my most creative and highest-performing sales emails. It's the one that's responsible for those great responses I shared above.

I call this the Hollywood Approach. Sellers and buyers keep having the same conversations over and over, and buyers complain that it starts to feel like they're just running through a tired old script. That's what led to my lightbulb moment: If my prospects are bored to death of the regular script, I'll give them a more exciting one!

So, I threw a little Hollywood flare into my sales email and wrote it out like a movie script. Here's how it ran:

Skip the Intro Call

Hi Joe, I thought I could save us a bit of time by transcribing the usual bits of an intro sales call:

Joe: Abram, you've got 30 seconds. GO!

Abram: I help SaaS companies generate up to an extra 50 sales-ready leads per month

Joe: (sarcastically) Great I get 40 of these offers per month, so why should I choose you?!?

Abram: I'll let my client answer that question. Here is what George S. Founder of SaaSmatics says:

linkedhub is fantastic! They opened the doors to what is now our most valued clients. After six months of working with linkedhub, we maxed out our capacity for new customers.

Joe: Whoop di do! I want to know HOW it's possible to achieve so many sales-ready leads per month ...

Abram: I completely understand and I'm happy to tell you. Just click here to schedule a call.

Gratefully,

Abram

Why did that work so well?

First, it was efficient. I spoke directly to my prospect's concerns and didn't use up too much space to do it. The script format let me cut out all of the fluff and get straight to the point.

I also proved I understood something about them. My script showed know how much they hate going through that tedious intro call, so I gave them the opportunity to skip it. And isn't that what every buyer wants from a salesperson: Someone who understands their problems and can take steps to solve them?

Last but not least, I made it fun. While they were going through the drudgery of clicking through emails, dreaming of achieving Inbox Zero, something popped up that put a smile on their faces. How often does a sales email manage to do that?

Of course, typing this email out for every prospect gets a bit tedious. To streamline the process, I use linkedhub to add prospects into HubSpot and Sequences inside of HubSpot to send the emails.





Try It Out Yourself

If you're not getting enough engagement from your email campaigns, go ahead and try it out. Put a Hollywood spin on your next sales email and see what kind of responses you get.