29 of the Best Office Pranks & Practical Jokes to Use at Work

    For anyone who's watched the TV show "The Office" as religiously as I have, the classic "stapler in Jell-O" trick surely sounds familiar. It's pretty much what the name describes: Simply make a batch of Jell-O, but make sure your colleague's stapler is hidden inside the mold. As I said -- classic. But what other, less conventional pranks are out there to add some kicks to an otherwise average day at the office?

    We asked our friends and combed the internet for more examples of some of the funniest office pranks, and pulled together this list to serve as inspiration for your own work pranks. Every company has a story or two about that funny office prank of yore. Whether you're doing some early April Fool's Day research, or just feeling a little tricksy, it's time to get a prank of your own in the books. Here are some ideas.


    Funny Pranks to Pull on Your Coworkers


    1) When Halloween is around the corner, these caramel onions are no match for other tricks (or treats).

    Source: Rant Lifestyle

    2) And speaking of Halloween, here's what nightmares are truly made of.

    Source: Rant Lifestyle

    3) Fish food (hopefully) included.

    Source: Reddit user jihadaze

    4) We hope nobody called the paramedics.

    Source: BuzzFeed

    5) Tighten the zip-tie, throw it ... and run for your life.

    Source: Emlii

    6) The perfect use for those sticky notes that keep piling up.

    Source: Reddit, Bzbzbzbz

    7) Never ask your work buddy to unlock your phone for you.

    Source: Gottabemobile

    8) That's one way to make sure everyone's alert before a meeting.

    Source: Reddit user JJ0EE

    9) At least it's not glitter?

    Source: Reddit, williebeth

    10) For trolls, by trolls.

    Source: Dose

    11) Oh look, a budget trip to the beach.

    Source: Imgur user Sanjeev

    12) That's it. You're suspended.

    Source: WorldWideInterweb

    13) Hey everyone, there's cake up for grabs in the kitchen.

    Source: Reddit user blinhorst

    14) "I don't know, I feel like my boss is always watching me."

    Source: Imgur user DecentLeaf

    15) Simple, yet brilliant.

    Source: Tumblr


    16) I'm not even mad. I'm just impressed.

    Source: Reddit user BOOMTimebomb

    17) This could actually make your cat-loving co-worker's day.

    Source: Reddit user cstyves

    18) "You said you wanted to spend more time with nature."

    Source: BoredPanda

    19) For the prankster with NO SOUL.


    This is just cruel

