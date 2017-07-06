8 Automated Proposal Templates to Streamline the Closing Process

You're at the final stretch, and the prospect you've been talking to for the past month and a half is nearly ready to pull out their wallet. They just want a final proposal that lays out the terms and conditions of working together, how much the agreement will cost, and what services they should expect from your company.

No problem.

You just need to pull up a previous proposal. Make a copy of it. Replace all mentions of the old company with the new company. Update the document with all the custom details of the project. Update the cost of the project. Replace your coworker's name with yours. Then quadruple-check it before sending it out.

Perfect, that only took two hours.

Thirty minutes after you send it, you realize that you forgot to update one sentence with the new client's company name. Crap. What if that silly mistake costs you the deal?

Let's hope that client still closes.

In reality, that entire process of creating a proposal can be streamlined and mistakes like the one above can be avoided.

Sales teams at HubSpot and customers have used templates from PandaDoc to create proposals, accelerating the way they transact and close deals. Here are several of the most popular proposal templates our customers use.





For all your general marketing clients, this template provides a loose outline of what to include in a final proposal including an executive summary, situation analysis, proposed marketing strategy, goals, implementation plan, costs, and conditions.





If you're hosting events, it's likely that you'll want to get sponsors to help cover the costs of the event and generate revenue. This template is especially helpful if it's your first time hosting the event or getting sponsors. It includes all the aspects of sponsorship for you to think about including important event details, examples of a three-tier sponsorship structure, and terms and conditions of the sponsorship. (I wish I had this when I was hosting events.)

Note: A great thing about these templates is they provide in-line tips to make sure you're optimizing for a solid proposal.





For the web design agencies that are just starting up, you might not have a full understanding of what to include in a proposal. This template will help you lay out all the expectations of your agency and of your client to make sure that communication is clear on both sides. Web design projects can be very complex and it's very easy for scope creep to happen. That's why it's important to have all your project specs laid out right from the start.





Hired to handle public relations for a company? Here's a template to help you finalize the details of the agreement.





With real estate becoming a more popular source of side income, more people are learning what goes into an agreement. This is a simple agreement for realtors out there to use when closing a deal.





Since it can get very technical, software development agreements can be tricky. This template outlines all the things to consider when discussing a software development project including a project overview, expected obstacles, risks, reporting milestones, testing, documentation, support, and so on. Even if you already have a proposal you use, I'd recommend reviewing this template in case there's anything you might be missing.





This simple template is appropriate for service-based businesses that need to lay out the scope of work, proposed solution, and terms. I've learned from personal experience that it's easy to end up doing more work than proposed if these details aren't in writing.

For clients that you're working with on an ad hoc basis rather than project basis, you can use the consulting agreement template instead.





For those of you in construction, this template reminds you to list the permits you need and who's responsible for logistical requirements, as well as provides a template breakdown of costs of material and labor.

By integrating HubSpot CRM with PandaDoc, you'll be able to customize and send these templates without leaving the CRM. That will help you close deals more quickly without ever writing proposals from scratch again.

What other tools do you recommend for speeding up the sales process? Let us know your recommendations in the comments below.