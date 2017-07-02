The Ultimate Social Network

Today, I want to talk about one of the most undervalued attributes of the Network Marketing profession: the social network.

A study was done recently that showed the average American had 3.8 friends back in 1990. These were significant friends, confidants, people they could share important information with. So, you'd think that today, 27 years later, the number of friends would have grown because of social media and the interconnectivity of the world. But in fact, the number has decreased to about 1.8 friends today. We're more connected than ever, but the significance of the social network that we are leveraging is not as powerful as people would think.

So, now think about Network Marketing. This profession serves an incredibly important emotional need. We all have a need to be connected in a meaningful way with like-minded individuals. Different organizations like corporations, religious institutions, and even communities used to provide that. But now, people are feeling more and more along and less and less socially connected.

But if you ask the average person in Network Marketing, you'll see that the longer people are involved in this profession, the more meaningful relationships they have. People in Network Marketing have more than the 3.8 friends that the average American had in 1990, let alone what the average is today.

Why is this so? It's because the financial opportunity that we have actually ends up giving us a reason to spend more time with like-minded people. Without the financial incentive, you wouldn't spend as much time with your upline, downline, at events, or at conferences building those relationships. We are more connected with those people because we're all trying to learn from each other. We're seeking knowledge and feedback, and so we're more connected.

So, the social network that is created in this profession is very valuable, meaningful, and is one of the biggest assets of being involved in Network Marketing. It creates a richness of life. Those of you who have been around for a while know that the quality of the social network you have built inside of Network Marketing is a huge asset in your life. So, for those of you who are just getting started and haven't built that network yet, I promise, the longer you stick around the more you're going to leverage the real value of the ultimate social network which is Network Marketing.

