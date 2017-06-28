16 Video Marketing Statistics to Inform Your Q4 Strategy [Infographic]

As marketers find more innovative ways to attract audiences, video has become a meaningful part of the strategic conversation.

Video is long past the status of an "up-and-coming" marketing tactic. It's here, and it's an increasingly powerful way to communicate your brand story, explain your value proposition, and build relationships with your customers and prospects.

The most recent statistics show that video content isn't just effective -- the demand for it is growing at an impressively rapid pace.Did you know, for example, that 43% of people want to see more video content from marketers? Or that 51.9% of marketing professionals worldwide name video as the type of content with the best ROI?

To learn more about how videomarketing can help convert customers and increase engagement with your brand, check out the infographic below from Vidyard(and for even more information, check out itsVideo in Business Benchmark Report). It breaks down 16 compelling video marketing statistics in the context of viewing platforms, distribution channels, business video consumption habits, and more.

Editor's Note: This post was originally published in August 2015 and has been updated for accuracy and comprehensiveness.