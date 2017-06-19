How to Disagree Without Being Disagreeable: 7 Tips for Having More Productive Discussions

George S. Patton once said:"If everyone is thinking alike, then somebody isn't thinking."

In business, stirring the proverbial pot can be a good thing. And while negotiating these matters can be challenging -- especially when they involve our teammatesor bosses -- differences in opinion will often lead to progress.

The most important thing to remember is that there is a big difference between healthy, productive disagreements and heated arguments. In order for two parties to come to a mutually beneficial agreement, there has to be a level of professionalism and respect.

While navigating this territory can feel like a slippery slope, we've defined a fewtips below to help you speak your mind, without letting the situation spiral out of control.





How to Disagree (Without Being Disagreeable)





1) Be mindful of your tone.

Research has found that the sound of a person's voice has a lot to do with how he or she is perceived.In fact, the sound of a speaker's voice matters twice as much as their message,according to a study of 120 executives' speeches.

So if you're raising your voice during a disagreement, will it negatively impact the delivery of your message? Or will it help you command attention?

MIT research fellow, Michael Schrage, suggests that your tone is often dependent on the situation, as well as the person you're disagreeing with.

"If you're yelling because humiliating and demeaning people is part of who you are, you've got bigger professional issues than your decibel level," heexplains."But if raising your voice because you care is part of who you are as a person and communicator, your employees should have the courtesy and professionalism to respect that."

The lesson? Be in control of your own voice. If you feel yourself becoming agitated, take a moment to pause and think about the situation before choosing to raise your voice.





2) Don't use "you" statements.

Falling back on "you" statements when you're disagreeing with someone can easily be perceived as combative. Just look at the statements below to see what I mean.

"You always ask me to complete a last-minute assignment when you know that I already have my hands full" sounds more argumentative than, "I'm feeling a little overwhelmed by the amount of work on my plate. Is there anyone else that can take that on?"

Notice the difference?

Let's look at a few more:

"You never fact-check yourreports before sending them in,"vs. "I noticed a few errors in your last report. Would it help if I showed you my approach for fact-checking?"

"You always forget to attach documents when you send an email," vs. "I had trouble locating the document you referenced in the email, mind sending it again?"

"You should pay more attention to what's being said in the meetings," vs. "I find it helpful to take notes during meetings to make sure I don't miss anything."

"Most people don't like being judged or told what to do, and when we use 'you' language plus directives, it's easy to arouse in others feelings of resentment and defensiveness," explains professional communication specialist, Preston Ni.

While there are situations where someone should be held accountable for their actions, leaving "you" statements out of small disagreements can help to ensure things don't escalate into an argument.





3) Avoidfiller words orhesitantphrases.

Filler words like "um," "ah," and "uh" tend to signal doubt. These disruptions can instantly take away from the credibility of your claim, and also serve as a distraction for those listening.

ResearchersJohn Sparks and Charles Areniset out to prove the influenceof these hesitations by asking 118 undergraduate students to read a transcript of a testimonial about a scanner. One version of the testimonial used hesitations such as "I mean" and "um," and the other was fluid with no filler words. The results of the study revealed that when hesitant language was used, it was more difficult to convince the listener that the scanner was worth buying -- even when it was positioned as a better, lower priced scanner.

Point being, it's important to be aware of these placeholders-- andlimit the use of them during disagreements. One way to work these fillers out of your speech? Trywearing an elastic band around your wristand shifting the elastic to your other wrist any time you catch yourself using "um" or "uh."





4)Do your research.

To make a strong case against your opposition, it's important that you do your research.

Let's say, for example, that you and your team are planning your marketing strategy for the quarter. Your boss is set on keeping up with your direct mail and print efforts, but you think it's time that the business head in a new direction -- an inbound direction.

Rather than base your suggestions on what you think could happen if you shifted gears, start the conversation with a data-backed assessment of why the current strategy isn't working and what you can do today, next month, or next quarter to fix it.

But don't just throw around numbers. "Tie data like this into the overall vision and goals of the business,"explains John Bonini, Growth Director at Litmus."A statistic in and of itself isn't all that impressive. If you're looking to resonate with your more traditional boss, provide context."

This type of strategic preparation will make it difficult for others to poke holes in your assessment. It will also help to communicate that you're passionate about your resistance and that you're not just disagreeing to disagree.





5) Don't get personal.

When a disagreement gets heated, it's easy for people to call upon "low blows." These personal attacks are often used as an intimidation tactic or defense mechanism, but that doesn't make them appropriate in business situations -- or any situation for that matter.

When disagreeing with someone, your claims should be based on the outcome over thatyou are debating, not on whatthe other personhas done (or not done) in the past.

Try to make sure the conversation stays focused on facts, not personalities, management professor Nate Bennett told QSR. "And if the other person gets personal, remember that you are not your job."

"It's a lot easier to embrace criticism of your work when you don't let your work define who you are,"insists Jeff Atwood, co-founder of Stack Exchange and Discourse. "Even if someone says something out of line, avoid the itch to retaliate by keeping this notion in mind. Instead, refocus the discussion back to the subject matter at hand."





6)Be mindful of your body language.

When communicating disagreement,it's important to be aware of our non-verbal body language. You might be saying one thing, but if your gestures or facial expressions suggest another, it's easy to rub someone the wrong way.

"Avoid putting up a barrier like a hand, your bag, or whatever else you have between yourself and thepersonwith whom you are speaking,"urgesformer U.S. Army interrogator and body language expertGregHartley.

If you want to disagree politely, try raising your eyebrows slightly to convey receptivity, or smile and nod along while others are speaking. This way, when it's your turn to talk, those around you will feel that you've actually listened to their take on things.





7) Know your non-negotiables.

When you disagree with someone or something, there's no guarantee that it's going to be well received. In fact, oftentimes, it probably won't be. But then what?

In an effort to disagree respectfully, you'll need to learn how to compromise. Aside from the obvious differences, business relationships are a lot like any other relationship we share with someone -- even a significant other.

"Lots of happy couples have differences in relationships -- the trick is to learn which ones are more important to you than the relationship,"explainsrelationship expertApril Masini.

That said, go into every disagreement knowing your non-negotiables -- things that you absolutely aren't willing to compromise on. While this approach may vary depending on the exact situation, it will often make it easier for you to prioritize what matters and what you're willing to reconsider. At the end of the day, it's all about give and take.





8) Assume best intent.

Here at HubSpot, our Chief People Officer, Katie Burke, has a great guiding principle: Assume best intent.

Taking a page out of Pepsico Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi's book, Burke believes in the importance of coming into discussions, meetings, and relationships assuming the best in your fellow colleagues, friends, and family members. As Nooyi puts it:





When you assume negative intent, you're angry. If you take away that anger and assume positive intent, you will be amazed ... You are trying to understand and listen because at your basic core you are saying, 'Maybe they are saying something to me that I'm not hearing.'"

If you know you're headed into a conversation, a meeting, or an email exchange where you might disagree with someone, pause before reacting immediately. Instead, take a moment to assume the best of the people around you. For however strongly you feel about your position, the other person you're engaging with does as well, and working together from a place of mutual respect and kindness will ensure better results -- and relationships.





9) Know when to take a break.

In many cases, a disagreement or challenge won't be solved in a matter of one email chain or one 30-minute meeting. It might take several meetings, email follow-ups, or looping in other people to get to the bottom of a contentious problem or a bigger challenge.

In these cases, it's important to know when to step away from the disagreement, regroup, and press pause. We suggest the Pomodoro technique and keeping meetings to 25 minutes and under -- any longer, and participants should take at least a five-minute break to regroup and decompress.

Learn to recognize when you're reaching a point to stop your disagreement -- especially if the matter at hand doesn't need to be resolved all in one day. Recognize breaking points in your own behavior -- such as negative body language and emotional impulse reactions -- and suggest taking a break. This will help the conversation stay more positive and more productive in the long run.

What are your top tips for disagreeing in the workplace? Share them with us below.

Editor's Note: This post was originally published in January 2016 and has been updated for freshness, accuracy, and comprehensiveness.