There are so many people in Network Marketing who need things. They need support, someone to hold their hand, recognition, training, etc. But as Jim Rohn used to say, Life doesn't respond to need. Life responds to deserve.

Need is part of the employee mindset, not the entrepreneurial mindset. Employees need. Entrepreneurs work on deserving things. They are not dependent and try to become independent as quickly as possible.

So, don't need your upline. Make it happen on your own. Use your upline as a resource, but don't blame your lack of achievement on their lack of support. If there are no good meetings in your marketplace, then create the good meetings. If you are no good training programs, create a training program. If there is a problem, solve it. Don't look to everybody else to solve your problems. Don't sit there in need of all this stuff. Go out and create it. Be an entrepreneur, not an employee.

Be someone who deserves success, not someone who needs support. Decide to walk away from the employee mindset. You're headed to the entrepreneurial waters where need is not rewarded anymore. So, go in there and take charge. It's your business, your life, your career. You can make it happen because you are enough. Take charge, and walk away from need.

The post Walk Away from Need appeared first on Network Marketing Pro.