How Donald Trump Shifted Kids-Cancer Charity Money Into His Business

    Donald Trump is one of the least charitable billionaires in the
    world. Eric Trump is far more altruistic. In a clash of values, the
    president directed hundreds of thousands of dollars from his
    son's kids-with-cancer foundation into his company coffers.

