Donald Trump is one of the least charitable billionaires in the
world. Eric Trump is far more altruistic. In a clash of values, the
president directed hundreds of thousands of dollars from his
son's kids-with-cancer foundation into his company coffers.
How Donald Trump Shifted Kids-Cancer Charity Money Into His Business
