Newsvine

briankaplan4

briankaplan4 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 6 Comments: 0 Since: May 2017

65 Photoshop Keyboard Shortcuts to Help You Photoshop Like a Pro

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by briankaplan4 View Original Article: blog.hubspot.com
Seeded on Fri Jun 2, 2017 4:18 PM
    Discuss:

    Have you ever accidentally wasted an entire day in Photoshop?

    I have. It's not like you start out aimlessly. You have a simple goal in mind, like cropping a photo, improving the resolution, or changing the size of the canvas. But then, you look at how many options there are -- and trying to figure out which buttons to press to execute a single task suddenly turns into an attempt to solve The Riddle of the Sphinx.

    Wouldn't it be nice if you could just press a button, and magically, do what you wanted to do? Well, we've got good news for you: It turns out there are a wealth of Photoshop shortcuts that pretty much work just that way.

    By pressing a few keys on your computer keyboard at the same time, you can select tools, manipulate images and layers, and even make adjustments to your project's canvas. But if we're being honest, if you're just starting out with the software, there might be far too many Photoshop shortcuts to remember them all. That's why we created this guide -- for you to bookmark and return to next time your design project leaves you stumped.

    Note: All of these shortcuts can be accessed on PC and Mac, but sometimes, they're different on each operating system. We've included both types below, and in the cases where they might be different, Mac instructions appear in italicized parentheses. Also, in these formulas, the plus sign (+) is present only to represent the combination of key commands. On occasion, it might be part of the command itself, like when you press the plus sign to zoom into a part of an image, but otherwise, don't press the plus sign between commands.


    65 Photoshop Shortcuts to Save You Time

    Got something specific in mind? Click on a section below to jump to that section.



    Getting Set Up

    You'd think setting up your content in Photoshop would be second nature. But sometimes, the shortcuts to change the background size, or zoom into your project aren't what you think. Here are some of the most crucial fundamental shortcuts to know:

    1) Control + Alt + i (Command + Option + i ) = Change the image size.

    2) Control + Alt + c (Command + Option + c ) = Change canvas size.

    3) Control + + (Command + + ) = Zoom in.

    4) Control + - (Command + - ) = Zoom out.

    Control + ' (Command + ' ) = Show or hide the grid, the automatically-generated horizontal and vertical lines that help align objects to the canvas.



    Choosing the Right Tools

    These shortcuts will activate different groups of tools, like "Lasso," "Brush," or "Spot Healing Brush." Within these tools, though, there are different functions. Under the "Magic Wand" tool group, for example, you have the option to execute a new selection or add and subtract from a current one.

    Each one of these tools has a keyboard shortcut, and we've outlined some of them below.

    5) v = Pointer, a.k.a. Move Tool

    6) w = Magic Wand

    7) m = Rectangular Marquee, a.k.a. the Select Tool

    8) l = Lasso

    9) i = Eyedropper

    10) c = Crop

    11) e = Eraser

    12) u = Rectangle

    13) t = Horizontal Type

    14) b = Brush

    15) y = History Brush

    16) j = Spot Healing Brush

    17) g = Gradient

    18) a = Path Selection

    19) h = Hand

    20) r = Rotate View

    21) p = Pen

    22) s = Clone Stamp

    23) o = Dodge

    24) z = Zoom Tool

    25) d = Default Foreground and Background Colors

    26) x = Switch Foreground and Background Colors

    27) q = Edit in Quick Mask Mode

    28) x = Change Screen Mode



    Using the Brush Tool

    With the brush settings, you can change the size, shape, and transparency of your brush strokes to achieve a number of different visual effects. To use these keyboard shortcuts, first select the Brush tool by pressing b.

    29) , or . = Select previous or next brush style.

    30) Shift + , or . = Select first or last brush style used.

    31) Caps Lock or Shift + Caps Lock (Caps Lock) = Display precise crosshair for brushes.

    32) Shift + Alt + p (Shift + Option + p) = Toggle airbrush option.



    Using the Marquee Tool (for Slicing/Selecting)

    When used correctly, the marquee tool will let you select individual elements, entire graphics, and determine what is copied, cut, and pasted into your graphics.

    To use these keyboard shortcuts, first select the Marquee tool by pressing m.

    33) Control (Command) = Toggle between Slice tool and Slice Selection tool.

    34) Shift + drag = Draw square slice.

    35) Alt + drag (Option + drag) = Draw from center outward.

    36) Shift + alt + drag (Shift + option + drag) = Draw square slice from center outward.

    37) Spacebar + drag = Reposition the slice while creating the slice.



    Using Different Blending Options

    Blending options include a number of features to enhance the look of your graphic. You can always choose a blending option by going to the top menu bar, under Layer > Layer Style > Blending Options. Or, you can double-click any layer to bring up the options for that particular layer.

    Once you open blending options, you can use keyboard shortcuts to select them without moving your mouse. To use the shortcuts, select the Move tool ("v"), and then select the layer you'd like to use the blending options on. Below are some of the most popular modes.

    38) Shift + + or = Cycle through blending modes.

    39) Shift + Alt + n (Shift + Option + n) = Normal mode

    40) Shift + Alt + i (Shift + Option + i) = Dissolve

    41) Shift + Alt + k (Shift + Option + k) = Darken

    42) Shift + Alt + g (Shift + Option + g) = Lighten

    43) Shift + Alt + m (Shift + Option + m) = Multiply

    44) Shift + Alt + o (Shift + Option + o) = Overlay

    45) Shift + Alt + u (Shift + Option + u) = Hue

    46) Shift + Alt + t (Shift + Option + t) = Saturation

    47) Shift + Alt + y (Shift + Option + y) = Luminosity

    For more niche blending shortcuts, check out these tips from Adobe.



    Manipulating Layers & Objects

    If you want to modify an object or get complex with multiple layers, here are some shortcuts you might like to know:

    48) Control + a (Command + a ) = Select all objects

    49) Control + d (Command + d ) = Deselect all objects

    50) Shift + Control + i (Shift + Command + i ) = Select the inverse of the selected objects

    51) Control + Alt + a (Command + Option + a) = Select all layers

    52) Control + Shift + E (Command + Shift + e) = Merge all layers

    53) Alt + . (Option + .) = Select top layer

    54) Alt + , (Option + ,) = Select bottom layer

    Note: In shortcuts 55-57, the brackets ([ ]) are the keystrokes in the command, and "OR" refers to the actual word -- as in, press one bracket OR the other, not the letters "o" and "r."

    55) Alt + [ OR ] (Option + [ OR ]) = Select next layer down or up

    56) Control + [ OR ] (Command + [ OR ]) = Move target layer down or up

    57) Control + Shift + [ OR ] (Command + Shift + [ OR ]) = Move layer to the bottom or top

    58) Shift + Control + n (Shift + Command + n) = Create a new layer

    59) Control + g (Command + g) = Group selected layers

    60) Control + Shift + g (Command + Shift + g) = Ungroup selected layers

    61) Control + e (Command + e) = Merge and flatten selected layers

    62) Control + Shift + Alt + e (Command + Shift + Option + e) = Combine all layers into a new layer on top of the other layers. Note: This step gets you one, combined layer, with all elements of that layer in separate layers below -- which is different than a traditional merge-and-flatten layers command.

    63) Control + t (Command + t) = Transform your object, which includes resizing and rotating



    And Finally -- Save Your Work for Later

    Congratulations -- you've finished working on your project, and now, you want to share it with the world. Save time saving your project by using these simple shortcuts:

    64) Control + Shift + s (Command + Shift + s) = Save your work as ...

    65) Control + Shift + Alt + s (Command + Shift + Option + s) = Save for web and devices

    Which Photoshop shortcuts can't you live without? Let us know in the comments.

    Editor's Note: This post was originally published in October 2013 and has been updated and for freshness, accuracy, and comprehensiveness.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor