The 27 Best Instagram Accounts for Design Inspiration

Instagram has become a finely curated destination for gorgeous photos, videos, and visual content that all clamor for the best Likes and comments. It's as if the urge to visit a modern art museum can now be satisfied from the comfort of our own homes -- or bus seats, or lunch breaks.

That is, if you follow the right people. As social media generally provides a platform for individuals to become brands, so it goes for the artists and designers who have found Instagram to be a method of building a miniature, digital art gallery -- a social portfolio, if you will.

And as for the people seeking remarkable design work? Jackpot.

But to help you narrow your search, we've done a bit of our own curation of the best Instagram accounts to follow for design inspiration. We've broken the list down by category: illustration, graphic design, pop art and installation, color palettes, street art, photography, typography, and calligraphy -- although, you might notice that some of the work below could fall onto more than one list. notice some of their work could fall into a number of different lists.

The 27 Best Instagram Accounts for Design

Click on a category below to jump to that section:







Illustration





Steve Harrington is a Los Angeles-based designer who describes his own style as having a "psychedelic-pop aesthetic." His Instagram is full of his brightly colored, playful illustrations, many of which he's created for brands -- most notably Nike, for which he's designed sportswear, including shoes.





Busting out my air max collaboration from last year to rock this year. I'll be celebrating Air Max Day with @nikesportswear and @kith in NYC over the weekend. We've planned a really cool event for Sat and Sun at @kith with more info maana. We'll have some special goods available at the shop if you're in NYC! (Above photo is a look back on my Air Max model designed and released in 2016)