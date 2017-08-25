28 Funny Twitter Bios to Brighten Your Day

Perhaps one of the most challenging parts of making an impact on social media is coming up with something profound in 140 characters. That's right; I'm talking about the tweet.

A tweet is short, sweet, and to the point. And crafting one often leaves us staring blankly at that little blinking cursor, hoping for a way to rephrase the tweet to let up some characters for an image, a link, or that ever-essential hashtag.

Unsurprisingly, a Twitter bio is equally challenging. You mean to tell me that I have 160 characters (thanks for the extra 20?) to explain to the Twittersphere who I am, what I do, and why my Twitter is worth following?

It might not seem like a big deal, but keep this in mind: Your bio is one the main things people use to decide whether or not to follow you on Twitter -- so what you write in your Twitter bio needs to count.

Today, we're taking a moment to highlight some of the most amusing and entertaining bios we could find. We've scoured far and wide and am proud to present to you with 28 of the funniest bios -- from real people, beloved brands, and fictitious characters that pepper the Twittersphere.





28 of the Funniest Twitter Bios We Could Find





1) @TheMikeTrainor









Why we're amused:

Comedian and writer Mike Trainor makes my inner seven-year-old want to ask him to pull my finger. Also, imagining Mr. Trainor saying, He who smelt it, while looking as dapper as he does in his profile picture is a little slice of added amusement. Plus, we can't help but love this bio's self-deprecation, in its allusion to the fact that one of his shows is "still airing somehow."





2) @UberFacts









Why we're amused:

UberFacts fills our brains with seemingly unnecessary information all day, every day. Though with the rise of popularity in bar-hosted trivia nights and games like Trivia Crack, I wouldn't say we'll never need to know things like this:





Berserk llama syndrome is a real condition where a llama believes its human owner is also a llama, causing the animal to become aggressive.

- UberFacts (@UberFacts)

August 21, 2017

3) @NelsonFranklin









Why we're amused:

I [verb describing feelings of having a strong liking for] this. American actor Nelson Franklin gets us. We've seen enough Actor/Entertainer/Jazz Pianist Twitter bios -- seriously.

Franklin took it upon himself to create a bio that not only asks his followers to test out their imaginations, but one which will also withstand the test of time. I mean, no matter what Nelson Franklin becomes in life, Noun/noun/noun is likely to be pretty accurate.





4) @mikeindustries









Why we're amused:

Mike Davidson, former VP of Design at Twitter, is a connoisseur of sorts -- and while he has an impressive background, we do enjoy his present credential of, "Currently chillin'."

We also can't help but wonder: Does the Twitter bio 160 character limit have to do with the aesthetics of a Twitter page's design? Is Mike Davidson to blame?





5) @JamieAmacher









Why we're amused:

Some people aim to save neglected pets. Jamie Amacher aims to save neglected houseplants. Buffalo, NY resident (and coworker of mine at Mainstreethost), Amacher knows the importance of keeping plants alive indoors -- especially since, here in the Northeast U.S., we don't get to see much plant life outside during winter.

I must say, it's a noble act; sacrificing a Twitter bio front-loaded with accomplishments. for the sake of our forgetful nature and thirsty houseplants.





6) @sixthformpoet









Why we're amused:

Like a homeless individual asking me for beer money, I can respect this. The mysterious Sixth Form Poet is an author (as she or he is quick to remind us) of the book The Sixth Form Poet, and offers up this Twitter handle on the book's cover as authorship. The Sixth Form Poet has attracted 143k fans to date, which is fitting, considering this 2013 tweet:





It would be so cool if I had lots of fans. - sixthformpoet (@sixthformpoet)

August 23, 2013





7) @Lord_Voldemort7









Why we're amused:

Harry Potter fans, rejoice -- or cower in fear. He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named has a Twitter, and he's not afraid to share his truth -- in the form of a clever use of Christina Perri lyrics.





8) @shelbyfero









Why we're amused:

As we mentioned above, we always appreciate a bit of tasteful self-deprecating humor, and Shelby Fero gives us just that in her Twitter bio. Though, according to HiTFiX (and her impressive Twitter following of 122k), it seems that people are crazy about her -- at the very least, on Twitter. And, if you're curious about her work, she's also conveniently included a link to Google search her instead of providing a website.





9) @KevinSpacey









Why we're amused:

Huh. Well, whoever he is, we wish him the best of luck on his creative endeavor.





10) @sweetestsara









Why we're amused:

Sara Rubin is a video producer at BuzzFeed. You can thank her in part for many of the fantastic BuzzFeed videos you see circulating around social media and love are obsessed with. If you've seen any of the videos in which she's, you know she's an overall lovable and whimsical character -- not to mention, hilariously awkward and anxious, like a good handful of us.

Her Twitter bio is just as imaginative and adds a touch of fantasy that I think provides a welcomed breather from some of the more serious Twitter bios out there.





11) @JohnCleese









Why we're amused:

John Cleese is an English writer, actor and tall person (according to his website). As he is also a comedian, we're allowed to find it incredibly humorous that he mentions in his Twitter bio that he's still alive, contrary to rumor. Plus, he's doing "the silly walk" in his app, and we invite you to see for yourself just how silly it is. (Monty Python fans, rejoice.)

12 & 13) @arnettwill & @batemanjason

Why we're amused:

First off, it's clear to me that BFF Twitter bios are the BFF necklace of 2017. Actors Will Arnett and Jason Bateman wear their BFF-dom proud for all of the Twitterland to see -- but it's not the first time they've taken their affinity for one another to the public eye. In 2013, they were seen strolling down the street on a sunny afternoon in 2013 while having some fun with the nearby paparazzi:

14 & 15) @AlisonLeiby & @alyssawolff

Why we're amused:

In a similar fashion, writers Alison Leiby and Alyssa Wolff have obviously made a BFF pact to dedicate their Twitter bios to one another. Again -- we approve.





16) @Lesdoggg









Why we're amused:

What do we love about comedian Leslie Jones' Twitter bio? It's simple and to the point. Plus, we can't help but snicker at the humor in its simplicity -- she lets us know about her line of work, without any jokes. That's okay; luckily, her on-screen work and actual tweets provide plenty of hilarious fodder.





17) @shondarhimes









Why we're amused:

For many of us, Shonda Rhimes is a legend -- and our Thursday nights would be so much less interesting without her. She's the writer behind such hit shows as "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal," and yes: People love to tweet their plotline opinions to her. She stops that madness with a concise, funny quip in her bio: "It's not real, okay?" Yes, Ms. Rhimes.





18) @aparnapkin









Why we're amused:

Comedian Aparna Nancherla's Twitter handle (@aparnapkin) is seemingly a play on her name, which is silly enough. Based on her bio I'd be willing to guess that her Twitter feed is equally as amusing.

That assumption is backed up by TIME, as her feed was named one of The 140 Best Twitter Feeds of 2014. Out of about 328 million monthly active users on Twitter, that ain't too shabby - she's definitely considered a comedian in this culture, if I had to guess.





19) @notzuckerberg









Why we're amused:

In case you haven't already guessed, this is NOT Mark Zuckerberg. But that doesn't stop @notzuckerberg (a.k.a., Twitter user @afterthatsummer) from tweeting as if (s)he were the Zuck.

The fake Mark Zuckerberg is pretty funny, as proven by his Twitter bio and tweets like this:





Facebook beat Wall Street's target again. I am a wizard making mad coin from the most abundant thing on earth-your desire to procrastinate. - Not Mark Zuckerberg (@notzuckerberg)

January 29, 2015

Touch, fake Zuck. Touch.





20) @AnnaKendrick47









Why we're amused:

We've always been rather amused by Anna Kendrick's self-deprecating humor in general. Take, for example, this pinned tweet:





Oh God. I just realized I'm stuck with me my whole life. - Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47)

May 26, 2015

Plus, we love the location she listed. (Same here, Ms. Kendrick.)





21) @FirstWorldPains





Why we're amused:

This account pokes fun at first world problems, where people complain about things that really don't matter in the grand scheme of things: cold French fries, getting the wrong coffee, a cell phone dying, or -- as @FirstWorldPains mentions in its bio -- the absolutely terrible moment when you really, really want to write a good online bio, but can't think of anything. #worstdayofmylife





22) @Charmin









Why we're amused:

Charmin, as we know, sells toilet paper. We're all adults here, and we all know what it's used for. Charmin's Twitter bio is entertaining because, considering its industry, the brand gets the awkwardness out of the way immediately, letting us all know that, hey, quality toilet paper is a good thing ... and a good bathroom trip -- or, "the go," as it's called here -- should be enjoyed.

Plus, who doesn't enjoy a good, TP-related riddle?





#NationalTellAJokeDay

Q: Why can't you hear a pterodactyl go to the bathroom?

A: Because the "P" is silent!

- Charmin (@Charmin)

August 16, 2017

23) @ComedyCentral









Why we're amused:

Because we see what you did there, Comedy Central. Also, this:





A great way to deal with your problems is to melt some cheese on them. - Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral)

August 21, 2017

For some of us, cheese is always the answer, no matter what the problem.





24) @YourAwayMessage









Why we're amused:

Are we the only ones who remember the days of AOL Instant Messenger, a.k.a., AIM? Think back, if you can, to a time before Slack, Twitter, and even Facebook -- and maybe, just maybe, it'll all come back to you.

If looking at this bio (and its accompanying profile image) gives you an overwhelming feeling of nostalgia, then you already know why it's amusing. Remember AIM profiles? And sub-profiles? And away messages? Or the sound of that creaky door opening when your ~*cRuSh*~ signed on?

Also, the location being the den is on point. If this doesn't hit home for you, view this BuzzFeed article, or move on to the next!





25) @TheEllenShow









Why we're amused:

Ellen DeGeneres entertains us on social media, television, real life, etc. She's just plain amusing. So it should come as no surprise that her actual bio on Twitter is pretty darn amusing. According to her bio, she has a second job as an ice road trucker -- hmm -- and her tweets are both real, and spectacular. Well, she's not lying about her tweets. After all, see below. So, what does that tell us about her second job? We buy it.





I just invested in an eclipse sunglass company. Does anyone know when the next one is?

- Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow)

August 21, 2017

26) @tomhanks









Why we're amused:

Fame didn't get to Tom Hanks' head. He's a normal person, just like you and I, having issues with fluctuating weight. Sometimes, he gains people's approval -- and other times, not so much. To that, we say, "Tweet on, Tom."





27) @FranksRedHot









Why we're amused:

If you're as big a fan of Frank's RedHot as we are, then you know how easy it to actually but that -- ahem -- [stuff] on everything. Of course, as marketers, we agree that the brand might as well put it on Twitter, too.





28) @popchips









Why we're amused:

We wish eating popchips was in our job descriptions -- since, when they're around, we certainly eat them like it's part of our collective responsibilities.





Find Your Twitter Humor

It's true -- exercising humor while also tweeting as a responsible business is often a fine line to walk. But as these examples show, it's possible to be both self-deprecating and funny on social media, as long as it aligns with your brand.

And, as always, we'll continue bringing you the latest news and tactics in conquering social media.



