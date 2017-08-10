How to Effectively Answer, "Why Should I Do Business With You?"

No matter what industry you're in, you've likely received some form of, Why should I do business with you?

When most salespeople hear this question, they go into tap-dance mode and immediately list all the reasons why they're great: Our company is the best, our service is outstanding, we've been around for 100 years, and we have the best quality.

Of course, your prospect expects you to say this, because your competitors are using this same response.

Think about it -- everyone claims to have the best quality and service, even if it isn't true. Read on to learn how you can switch up your approach, dominate the competition, and capture your prospects' attention when they ask, Why should I do business with you?





1) Start by saying, I'm not sure that you should.

Again, your prospects are expecting a tap dance, so this response will completely catch them off guard. It may be unexpected, but it's also the truth: You're never sure a prospect is a fit until you've had a thorough conversation. Not only is this response more genuine, but it also boosts your credibility. After all, no doctor claims to have the answer until they fully understand the problem at hand.

To learn more about this approach, check out the video below:





2) Explain, I'll need to know more.

This shows prospects it isn't a lack of confidence making you unsure whether they should do business with you. Instead, you'll come off as the expert who never rushes to make a judgment. While most salespeople swear they're a solution to everything for everyone, you'll show that you take a prescriptive approach.





3) Ask, Would it be okay if I asked you some questions to determine whether I can actually help you?

This critical question flips the entire interaction on its head. Instead of your prospect grilling you while you perform, you'll be the one asking the questions -- with their permission. This relieves any pressure to pitch your product or service, instead letting you focus on fully understanding whether there's a fit.





4) Prompt them by saying, Tell me about the biggest challenge you're facing right now.

This simple prompt allows you to engage your prospect on the real issues they're facing. At this point, your conversation is no longer about your offering and is instead centered around what the other person hopes to accomplish. This is how to start a value-based conversation with any prospect -- and it's radically different from the typical conversation that begins with the challenge, Why should I do business with you?

To get more insight into improving your sales approach, take this free one-minute sales strengths-finder quiz.