20 Better Alternatives to "Hope You're Well"

At least one-third of the sales emails I get start with a variation on: I hope you're doing well.

The line is so ubiquitous it's become meaningless. Both the recipient and the email writer know it's a nicety thrown in before the real point of the email.

With buyers' attention spans at an all-time low, reps can't afford to waste a single line. If you're an abuser of I hope you're doing well, try these different -- and better -- ways to say it.





20 "Hope You're Well" Alternatives





1) I hope you're having an A+ [week, month].

Although this sentiment is basically the same as I hope you're well, it's unexpected -- which makes it feel more authentic.





2) I hope you're having a two-coffee (versus a four-coffee) day.

Your prospect will definitely know what you're talking about.





3) Anything exciting happening in [prospect name] land?

If you're reaching out to someone you know fairly well and/or works in a fairly informal industry, take this opener for a spin.





4) What's the latest in your world?

A variation on #3.





5) Are you excited for [upcoming event]?

Depending on how familiar you are with the buyer -- and how information they include on their social media -- you can either make this question personal or professional.

For instance, if they just tweeted about Game of Thrones, you might write, Are you excited for the next GoT episode? #WinterIsHere.

If you learned via their website that their company is hosting a conference, you could ask, Are you looking forward to INBOUND 2017?





6) I hope you enjoyed [industry event].

Connecting with the attendees of an event? Immediately establish your purpose so they know this isn't a cold email.





7) I hope your iced coffee is as cold as your leads are hot.

Use this humorous one with a marketer or salesperson.





8) I just met you, and this is crazy. But here's my meetings link: [Meetings Link]. So call me maybe?

Show your personality and sense of humor with this musically-inspired call-to-action.





9) I hope your spirits are high and your churn rates are low.

This lighthearted opener works well for prospects selling subscription products. Adapt it to other audiences by switching churn rates with one of these options:

Refund rate

Marketing costs

Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC)

Cancellation rate

Defects rate





10) I hope everything's groovy at [company name].

Transform the hope you're well line by adding some customization and a '70s spin.





11) How are you holding up in the [summer heat, winter cold, this weather]?

This line works with virtually everyone. Just remember to change it once per season.





12) I request the highest of fives.

Whether your prospect is a How I Met Your Mother fan or not, they'll smile at this cheery opening line. I recommend using it in congratulatory emails (and including this gif!).





13) I hope your weekend was relaxing (and the transition into Monday wasn't too rough).

Appeal to your prospect's love for the weekend.





14) I hope [Last Page Seen] was helpful.

I love this opening line. Referring to the last page on your website that your prospect saw gives you credibility and opens up the door for a conversation about the content on that page. It's also easy to automate, since Last Page Seen is one of HubSpot's default contact properties.





15) Great [blog post, LinkedIn comment, podcast episode, interview] -- I learned [fact].

A little flattery never hurts. If you want to start the relationship on a high note, find something notable your prospect recently produced, contributed to, or did and compliment them on it.





16) Traveled anywhere fun lately?

When you're reconnecting with someone you haven't spoken to in a few months, try this question to kick things off again.





17) How's life in [Office Location]?

To show you've put some effort into your message, try this question. If Office Location is one of the fields in your CRM, use a personalization token to automatically update the email with your prospect's city.





18) I hope you've been getting better weather in [Office Location] than we've been getting in [rep's region].

A combination of #11 and #17.





19) I hope the X project you mentioned [is off to a good start, is coming along well, is getting great results, was a success].

Prove you care about your prospect's work -- and pay attention when they talk -- by mentioning one of their ongoing initiatives.





20) I'm reaching out because

It might feel strange at first to launch into your message with no preamble, but trust me: You won't seem rude. In fact, most prospects will appreciate your brevity.

You can make this even more straightforward by simply stating your purpose.

For example, rather than saying, I'm reaching out to offer some advice on your homepage design, you might write, Can I offer some advice on your homepage design?

The first line of your email can compel the recipient to keep reading -- or prompt them to move on. With these alternatives, the former is more likely.